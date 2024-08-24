– The WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 30, 2024 will be airing via several-hour tape delay due to the show emanating from Berlin, Germany the day before the aforementioned premium live event on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

– Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have been receiving glowing praise for their efforts in terms of story-telling from bell-to-bell inside the squared circle, as well as in how they have gotten the crowd invested into their three matches in their rivalry thus far. As noted, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes 4 is expected for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on 8/30.

– WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee was in the background during the Hayes/Andrade segment from the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown this week.

