– Santos Escobar was, in fact, backstage at WWE Raw despite not being used on Monday’s show. He is expected back on TV soon.

– Brock Lesnar flew in private to be part of the shooting for the WrestleMania 42 commercial that was released after much hype earlier this week.

– There continue to be no new developments regarding Andrade’s WWE status, according to multiple sources. According to sources in WWE, Andrade still isn’t factored into any current creative plans, and at this point, he isn’t expected to be.

– On the business side, WWE has made select archival footage available for licensing, though- asking fees are steep. Several sources have suggested that the company may be taking a more protective stance with its video library going forward.

– After missing several recent episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, Triple H was backstage at this week’s show, as was Road Dogg, who had also been absent last week.

– Natalya Neidhart held a book signing in New York City on Thursday, drawing a large turnout with hundreds of fans in attendance.

– On the injury front, Bianca Belair still does not have a confirmed timetable for her return. As previously reported, her finger break was severe enough to impact the knuckle, making recovery more complicated due to the sensitivity of that area.

– The word going around is that R-Truth is dressing up as Santa Claus for tonight’s show. Obviously this would fit up his alley, with R-Truth likely mistaking the Halloween holiday for the Christmas holiday.

– Additionally, WWE cameras were rolling last month at some of R-Truth’s “release parties”, filming material tied to upcoming projects.

