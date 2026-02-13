– A number of wrestlers have officially confirmed that they will be attending WWE tryouts next week. Those selected have reportedly been encouraged to publicly post about their invitations in order to generate additional buzz and social media traction surrounding the upcoming sessions.

– Elsewhere, more details have surfaced regarding ECW legend and former WWE Superstar The Sandman’s recent “last match” against the so-called “Invisible Man.” The unique bout was reportedly something Sandman personally pitched to Joey Janela, rather than an idea that originated elsewhere.

– WrestleMania 42 watch party plans in Las Vegas continue to be a point of tension. Several venues were informed this week that WWE is not backing down from its blackout policy regarding WrestleMania broadcasts in the area. Multiple establishments are said to be frustrated, especially since some had already begun planning and investing in hosting watch parties for the event. As things stand, WWE is holding firm on the restrictions despite the pushback.

– On the SmackDown front, internal expectations point toward Jade Cargill continuing her reign as WWE Women’s Champion on tonight’s show in Dallas, Texas. Cargill is scheduled to defend the title against Jordynne Grace, but sources indicate she is expected to emerge victorious and move forward with her championship run intact.

(H/T: Fightful Select