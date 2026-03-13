– Following earlier reports, sources within AAA have now confirmed that Niño Hamburguesa has officially been released from the company. The decision reportedly came after an incident involving a fan that gained traction online, leading to the promotion cutting ties with the performer.

– Over in WWE, questions have continued to circulate regarding Johnny Gargano’s status with the company. According to sources, Gargano remains firmly under contract with WWE at this time despite the speculation that has made the rounds.

– Another interesting note concerns Royce Keys, who was recently scanned by WWE for inclusion in the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game. The scanning reportedly took place weeks before Keys publicly revealed that he would be part of the game’s roster.

– Tyra Mae Steele’s name recently popped up after she posted about a dream she had on social media, which led to some confusion among fans. The post apparently also puzzled some people within WWE, who weren’t sure why it was shared publicly. However, most within the company viewed the situation as a harmless misunderstanding rather than anything serious.

– Meanwhile, former NXT UK talent Amale was spotted sitting in the crowd during a recent episode of WWE Evolve. Despite the appearance raising some eyebrows among fans, sources say she was simply visiting and not there in any official capacity.

– There has also been buzz regarding independent standout Nikki Blackheart potentially joining WWE. While reports have surfaced suggesting she has already signed, nobody close to the situation has been able to confirm that as of now. That said, it’s believed WWE has had interest in her.

– One situation that did draw some internal discussion involved Danhausen. WWE sources indicated the company was pleased with how quickly he rebounded following what many internally considered a debut that didn’t land the way they had hoped. Still, those familiar with the situation said the reaction didn’t shake him. Instead, Danhausen reportedly handled things professionally and responded well to the circumstances.

(H/T: Fightful Select)