– Bronson Reed is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery in the near future. As things currently stand, he’s expected to be sidelined through WrestleMania season, which would keep him out of action during one of WWE’s busiest stretches of the year.

– Despite travel concerns earlier in the week, weather ultimately did not significantly impact creative plans. While there were contingency discussions internally, most of the scheduled storylines and segments moved forward as originally planned.

– Xavier Woods appeared on WWE Raw wearing a sling, raising some eyebrows among fans. Woods had also missed the 2K Creator Fest the week prior. The current plan is for him to undergo physical therapy in order to rehabilitate the injury rather than require a more serious procedure.

– Regarding AJ Styles, the belief within WWE is that he legitimately had no idea that The Undertaker would be the one announcing him for the WWE Hall of Fame. Styles had reportedly been firm in his stance that he did not want to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while still competing as an active in-ring performer. The surprise element of the announcement was said to be very real from his perspective.

– Styles also had a couple of meaningful reunion moments this week. His original WCW tag team partner Air Paris was backstage at Raw and joined him in the ring for an embrace.

– In addition, there was something of a TNA reunion following the show. After Raw went off the air, current and former TNA-affiliated talents who were in the ring for Styles’ post-show tribute gathered together and posed for a photo featuring only the TNA-connected names.

