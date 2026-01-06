– In addition to a pair of back-to-back title changes in the first two matches of the evening at the WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night show on Monday night, January 5, 2026, live at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the show, which was also the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary edition, only continued to churn out more newsworthy items as the evening progressed.

– WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was shown backstage walking the halls wearing a walking boot before the show went to a commercial break. When the show returned, “La Primera” was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the ring. As she made her way out, Michael Cole and Corey Graves mentioned on commentary that Vaquer suffered an ankle injury during her title defense in the recent triple-threat match, but like a fighting champion, plans to work through it. Whether or not that remains to be the case is unclear, as immediately after their comments on the broadcast, a two-segment angle took place that saw Raquel Rodriguez savagely assault Vaquer, focusing on her bum wheel all-the-while.

– The show also featured the confirmation that WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans has officially been called up to the WWE main roster, where he will now join the WWE Raw talent roster on Monday nights.

– WWE Raw in Dusseldorf, Germany will air at 2pm EST. /11am PST. next Monday. Advertised is AJ Styles vs. Gunther. WWE SmackDown in Berlin, Germany will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Three Stages of Hell match.

– Speaking of Gunther, “The Ring General” proudly showed off his newest merchandise available at WWE Shop during the WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night show. The new t-shirt from the former Imperium leader features an image of his submission victory over John Cena in Cena’s retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from last December. Under the photo reads, “TAP OUT LIKE A …”

– It was revealed during the show that the Eminem song “Godzilla” is now the new official theme song for the weekly WWE Raw on Netflix prime time Monday night series. The previous theme for the first year of WWE Raw on Netflix was “4×4” by Travis Scott. Whether the change has anything to do with the rumored issues between Travis Scott and WWE hasn’t been specified.