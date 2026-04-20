– Nikki Bella expects to be ready to go in the ring again for WWE in approximately six-to-eight weeks time. The Bella Twins member was asked the question on X on Sunday, to which she responded, “6-8 weeks, hopefully.”

6-8 weeks hopefully. 🙏🏼🤞🏼 — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) April 19, 2026

– The ‘Street Fight’ stipulation was added to the Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor match at WrestleMania 42 Sunday due to the number of singles matches on the overall WrestleMania card.

– For those who missed it, “The Demon” Finn Balor returned and had a memorable ring entrance prior to his match with “Dirty” Dom, which he would go on to win.

– Following the massive success of Trick Williams since his move to the WWE main roster, WWE has had talk of making him a babyface. According to one source, the “Whoop that Trick” movement has led to talk of a babyface turn for Trick as far back as a month ago. His crowning moment with Lil Yacthy becoming WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday night could be a step in that direction. Time will tell.

– There were expectations within WWE for Brock Lesnar to retire from pro wrestling as far back as WWE SummerSlam 2025 last August. As noted, “The Beast Incarnate” appeared to suggest that he has retired from WWE following his near-squash match loss to Oba Femi in the WrestleMania 42 Sunday opener.

– Undertaker choke-slammed comedian Tony Hinchcliffe through a table at the Kill Tony: WrestleMania special this weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt that proudly proclaims himself, “A Chelsea Green Guy.”