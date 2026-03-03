– The creative direction for Gunther heading into WrestleMania 42 reportedly still remains undecided. “The Career-Killer” most recently appeared on WWE TV on Monday’s Raw, completely unmasking Dragon Lee and picking up a submission victory over the luchador after weeks of brawls involving the two. Gunther has arguably the most momentum of his career right now, fresh off of retiring AJ Styles, John Cena and Bill Goldberg.

– While nothing is set in stone, there is talk behind-the-scenes regarding a potential Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

– Despite coming in with a ton of hype and momentum, there is also reportedly no clear-cut creative plans in place yet for Royce Keys. Keys made his WWE debut in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event, and subsequently appeared for an in-depth interview on the “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast. Keys was formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW.

– It has been one full month since The Bella Twins duo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella last appeared together on WWE television. Brie Bella made her WWE return in the Women’s Royal Runble match on January 31. The Bella Twins appeared together on the post-Rumble episode of WWE Raw on February 2, where they made it clear that they’ve got their sights set on the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

