Regarding New Level’s arrival in AEW, some more details have emerged on the timeline that led to the group officially joining the company.

New Level reportedly met with AEW President Tony Khan during the week of August 20 to discuss their future with the promotion. Things came together quickly from there, as the group officially signed their AEW contracts on August 29, just one day before AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium.

New Level went on to make their presence felt during the All In: London “Buy-In” pre-show, with Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed teaming with Swerve Strickland and capturing the AEW World Trios Championships.

Meanwhile, WWE talent will return to the road on Sunday, with a number of performers traveling to Birmingham, Alabama ahead of WWE Raw. From there, the company will continue on with its upcoming tour of South America.

Finally, there does not appear to have been another round of WWE releases as of early Saturday evening.

As previously reported on Friday evening, a total of ten WWE NXT and developmental talents were released by the company this week. No additional departures have surfaced since that initial group.

(H/T: Fightful Select)