– Following up on last weekend’s report regarding Danhausen, there have been discussions about additional merchandising opportunities and crossover projects involving the New York Knicks. He is also expected to be in high demand during Fanatics Fest.

– Rhea Ripley’s injury is believed to be legitimate, although no additional details are currently available. As noted, it caused some pretty significant creative changes, particularly leading into WWE Night Of Champions.

– Former WWE veteran Matt Riddle recently cut his hair after previously explaining that maintaining the purple color had become difficult and that he wanted a fresh start.

– Despite recent reports regarding hail damage to U.S. Bank Stadium’s roof, WWE sources do not expect the situation to affect SummerSlam. The company has reportedly been informed that the structure remains safe, and local officials have publicly maintained that the venue is secure and that measures are in place to preserve the stadium while protecting the public investment.

The Biggest Event of the Summer is getting even bigger. The first-ever two-night #SummerSlam comes to @usbankstadium in Minneapolis, MN on August 1-2, 2026. pic.twitter.com/6jk7uX2O6N — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

(H/T: Fightful Select)