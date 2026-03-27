– Although he was not yet medically cleared for an in-ring return on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on March 24, Lexis King was reportedly already feeling better the following day. As noted, Lexis King and Elio LeFleur were reportedly injured during a NXT live event match on March 20 in Lakeland, FL.

– Despite reports to the contrary, there is no indication that Ludwig Kaiser will continue to work under the mask as El Grande Americano for literally the rest of his pro wrestling career. The character is working well for him, however, and he is expected to remain in that role for “quite a while” according to one source. Earlier this week, reports were making the rounds regarding WWE being in talks for a mask vs. mask match at WrestleMania 42 involving El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) and OG El Grande Americano (Chad Gable).

– As noted, Roman Reigns took some shots at CM Punk on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” during his appearance on March 26 to promote the upcoming two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, as well as his role in the new “Street Fighter” movie. After the show, “The OTC” surfaced via social media, responding on X to a clip shared by the official account for the legendary late-night talk show on NBC and Peacock. “In case you missed it Phil,” Reigns wrote as the caption, along with a sleeping and old man emoji.

– WWE continues to churn out new original content on their official YouTube channel. Featured below are the new episodes of WWE Playlist, which look at “WWE brawls that took over the arena” and “EVERY Danhausen appearance” since he joined the company at WWE Elimination Chamber. Also embedded below is a special video blog featuring WWE Hall of Fame legends The Bella Twins at the recent Fanatics Flag Football Classic that included Tom Brady, Logan Paul and others.

(H/T: Fightful Select)