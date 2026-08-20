Solo Sikoa has reportedly been gaining momentum on the merchandise side. There has been an increase in Sikoa-related merchandise over the past month, with his recently released Funko Pop said to be performing better than expected.

WWE is also reportedly working on new merchandise built around Sikoa’s “Pew Pew” phrase, with items expected to become available online and at live events in the coming weeks.

There could also be some changes coming to WWE’s tag team divisions.

On SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura & Hiromu Takahashi are reportedly being positioned as featured challengers, while Axiom & Nathan Frazer are expected to receive increased television time.

The situation on Raw is less settled. With The Vision currently holding championship gold, finding fresh challengers has reportedly been a subject of internal discussion.

The Street Profits are currently away from television as Montez Ford celebrates the birth of his son, while Los Americanos are expected to remain off television until at least after TripleMania. One possibility that has been discussed is giving Ethan Page & Rusev a more prominent role as a team.

That direction is far from finalized, however. There are reportedly people within WWE who do not want Page or Rusev to become lost in the tag team division, making their potential push as a pairing more of an idea under consideration than a firm creative plan.

The Creed Brothers recently returned to action on WWE Main Event, but they reportedly have not been discussed as potential challengers for The Vision.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)