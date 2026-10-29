WWE reportedly has a contingency plan in place for WrestleMania 43 should ongoing world events force the company to move the event out of Saudi Arabia.

Despite speculation surrounding The Sphere in Las Vegas, the venue is reportedly not being considered as a backup location for the 2027 edition of WWE’s biggest annual event.

Although WWE has expressed internal interest in eventually utilizing The Sphere, there have reportedly been no meaningful negotiations between the two sides regarding such an arrangement.

The company previously explored working with the Las Vegas venue during WrestleMania 42 season, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement involving the display of Danhausen promotional material on The Sphere’s exterior.

As for WrestleMania 43, WWE is said to have an alternative blueprint prepared that would allow the company to stage the event domestically if circumstances make holding it in Saudi Arabia impossible.

Specific details regarding that contingency plan, including any potential replacement venues or host cities, are reportedly being kept under wraps for the time being.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)