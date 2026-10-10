Several backstage WWE notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s Money in the Bank premium live event in New Orleans, Louisiana, including updates on Roman Reigns’ schedule, Cody Rhodes’ promotional commitments, WrestleMania 2029 and complaints surrounding Club WWE.

Reigns’ upcoming schedule reportedly generated discussion within WWE over the past week after the company revealed his fall appearances on social media. The Tribal Chief is expected to have his busiest year with WWE in several years. There is a belief that the increased workload may have come at the request of TKO, although that has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has been heavily involved in promotional activities for the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie. Those commitments are expected to continue next week, with additional promotional work scheduled for Atlanta.

As for WrestleMania 2029, WWE reportedly has a hold on the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the event. However, despite recent speculation, an official announcement is not expected during Money in the Bank weekend.

Elsewhere, WWE is reportedly receiving complaints regarding the rollout of its Club WWE membership program. The company has reportedly heard from numerous dissatisfied subscribers following the arrival of the initial Founder’s Packages last week. According to one source, frustrations have also been expressed internally regarding how the program’s benefits and perks have been introduced. The $99 annual Founder’s membership package includes a Club WWE lanyard, a membership pin featuring a generic message from John Cena on the reverse side, and an acrylic-encased piece of ring mat.

However, the ring mat collectible reportedly arrived without any identifying information regarding the event it came from or the wrestlers associated with it. Beyond the physical merchandise, there have also been complaints about the overall rollout and functionality of the membership program. One source described the process as “disorganized and uneventful,” with frustrations reportedly extending to how the advertised perks and benefits have been made available to subscribers.

(H/T: Fightful Select)