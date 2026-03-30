– There’s plenty happening across the WWE landscape this week, from media appearances to NXT presence in New York City and even a nostalgic crossover worth noting.

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on Busted Open on SiriusXM this morning. Rhodes was originally advertised for The Pat McAfee Show last week but ultimately did not appear, making today’s interview his next expected media stop.

– Meanwhile, a strong contingent of WWE NXT talent is currently in New York City for promotional work ahead of a busy stretch of programming. Names spotted in town include Joe Hendry, Charlie Dempsey, Ricky Saints, Jaida Parker, Blake Monroe and Tony D’Angelo, among others.

– Additionally, Shawn Michaels is scheduled to arrive in the city by tomorrow. His arrival typically signals backstage involvement, and it’s likely he’ll be present behind the scenes for WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden.

– On a more nostalgic note, the classic 1980s children’s series The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! is set to premiere this morning on MeTV Toons at 8 AM Eastern. The series originally aired for 65 episodes in 1989 and notably featured WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano as Mario in both live-action segments and animated scenes.

– WWE released the latest installment of WWE Playlist on their official YouTube channel on Monday morning. The special one hour-plus episode looks at the biggest crowd pops and reactions in the history of WrestleMania.

– WWE Top 10 also dropped via YouTube, which looks at the top ten times Roman Reigns has snapped.