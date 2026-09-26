Several WWE backstage notes have surfaced, including more details on Worlds Collide, the status of Evolve, CM Punk’s involvement in the upcoming event, and updates on Bobby Roode and Drake Maverick.

Regarding WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, WWE sources acknowledged that the event was scheduled in the Chicago market with AEW ticket sales in mind. Those within WWE reportedly did not expect AEW to sell as strongly as it ultimately did, although the company was still pleased with ticket movement for Worlds Collide.

The original decision not to broadcast Worlds Collide live was also said to be part of that strategy. By making attendance the only way for Chicago-area fans to see the event as it happened, WWE believed it could potentially pull some ticket buyers away from AEW. That decision was reportedly made by early August.

As previously noted, WWE has since announced that Worlds Collide will be available exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday, September 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

CM Punk’s involvement in Worlds Collide was reportedly discussed from very early in the planning process.

Elsewhere, there have been questions within both WWE and AEW about the future of WWE Evolve. The uncertainty comes after WWE announced that Main Event will begin airing Wednesdays on Rumble, while Worlds Collide has also been scheduled for a Wednesday.

There have also been some questions about Rockstar Spud, better known to WWE fans as Drake Maverick, after he recently resumed wrestling and doing interviews. Maverick remains involved behind the scenes with WWE and was listed as a writer on multiple segments for this week’s Raw.

Despite his profile being moved to the Alumni section sparking rumors of a departure, Bobby Roode also remains with WWE despite recently being moved to the alumni section of the company’s website. Roode continues to work behind the scenes as a producer.

Finally, a couple of reports circulating online this week have been shot down.

A purported John Cena quote claimed that Triple H asked Cena to work WarGames last year and that Cena turned down the request. The quote was completely fabricated.

There was also a claim from Planeta Wrestling that Baron Corbin and Big Cass agreed to significantly reduced salaries in order to sign with WWE. The original source being attributed with that information says it never reported such a claim and has no frame of reference regarding the financial terms of either man’s deal.

(H/T: Fightful Select)