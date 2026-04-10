– Brian Gewirtz recently dealt with a security issue after his Twitter/X account was hacked. He has since regained control of the account. Scott Stanford was also the victim of a similar situation, as his Twitter/X account was hacked as well.

– On the talent side, the WWE ID signings that were publicly revealed this week had actually been completed more than a month ago. While Airica Demia, Valentina Rossi, Notorious Mimi, and Fallyn Gray were all assigned new WWE ID names, those familiar with the situation say the talent are still permitted to use their previous ring names while working independent dates.

– One note that remains unconfirmed involves WWE potentially influencing TNA’s recent decisions regarding independent bookings. There is currently no confirmation that WWE instructed TNA to pull talent from indie shows that also feature AEW wrestlers. However, TNA executive Carlos Silva did state that the situation stemmed from “partner conflicts.”

– That said, the situation may be broader than initially known. Additional independent matches involving TNA talent have reportedly been blocked, although details on those specific bouts have yet to be made public.

– The following are the writers and producers for the April 7 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network:

Writers

* Robert Stone backstage segment w/ Joe Hendry, Tony D’Angelo, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page: Zach Hyatt

* Robert Stone/Vanity Project/Blake Monroe segment: Colby Applegate

* Elio Lefleur/EK Prosper/ Dorian Van Dux segment: Brandon Carroll

* Tatum Paxley/Shiloh Hill/Ricky Saints backstage segment: Zach Hyatt

* Robert Stone, Myles Borne and more backstage segment: George Carroll

* Robert Stone’s NXT Revenge announcement: Johnny Russo

* Kali Armstrong Vignette: Colby Applegate

* Lola Vice/Fatal Influence segment: Andrea Concepcion

Producers

* Sol Ruca vs Izzi Dame: Johnny Moss

* Josh Briggs vs Keanu Carver vs Jasper Troy: Fit Finlay

* D’Angelo, Saints, Page and Hendry vs DarkState: Steve Corino

* Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall vs Lexis King: Oney Lorcan

* Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill vs Blake Monroe and Jackson Drake: Terry Taylor

(H/T: Fightful Select)