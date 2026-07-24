– A half-dozen active WWE wrestlers were spotted liking a recent tweet on the subject, and the sentiment is clear: Nobody backstage wants to see Vince McMahon return to the company.

– The list of names set for this week’s WWE tryouts was actually locked in at least a couple of weeks ago, even though it wasn’t unveiled until recently. The tryouts officially kick off this Tuesday, and there are still more names expected to be revealed. Notably, some of the wrestlers on the list had drawn interest from other promotions before their WWE tryouts were even announced.

– Paige has expressed frustration that word of her WWE return leaked out the day before it was set to be revealed on-air. According to sources, chatter about the return had actually been circulating in wrestling circles a full week before the leak.

– According to a follow-up on a report claiming seven wrestlers are currently waiting in the wings to either sign with or debut for AEW, sources within the company stopped short of confirming that specific number, but did acknowledge that “several” names are in that position.

– The following writers and producers helped put together the July 20 episode of WWE Raw internally titled ‘Double Or Nothing’:

Writers: * Judgement Day/Danhausen backstage segment: John Throwbridge

* Jacob Fatu and Seth Rollins backstage segment: Brian Parise and Ben Saccoccio

* Paul Heyman backstage promo: Alex Williams

* Liv Morgan backstage promo: Kirsten Koedding Producers: * Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee vs The Vision: Jamie Noble

* Danhausen/JD/Dominik in ring segment: Abyss

* Oba Femi vs JD McDonagh: Abyss

* Solo Sikoa/Seth Rollins/Jacob Fatu segment: Bobby Roode

* Penta and Chad Gable vs Ethan Page and Rusev: Jason Jordan

* Joe Hendry vs Dominik Mysterio: Adam Pearce

* LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu: Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)