WWE held its go-home edition of Monday Night Raw last night from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Fightful Select has released a report today revealing the producers for that show, as well as several other notes ahead of the company’s Crown Jewel premium live event this Saturday.

10/30 RAW PRODUCERS:

-Adam Pearce prodcued the Judgment Day opening promo, as well as the Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet matchup.

-Jason Jordan produced the Alpha Academy vs. Creed brothers tag team match.

-Petey Williams produced the Miz TV segment with GUNTHER, as well as the DIY vs. Imperium tag team matchup.

-TJ Wilson produced the Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li matchup, as well as the Natalya vs. Chelsea Green Street Fight.

-Abyss produced the Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonaugh matchup.

-Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode produced the Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest main event.

-Bobby Roode produced the Katana Chance vs. Blair Davenport match that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Nick Aldis produced the Akira Tozawa vs. Wes Lee match that will air on MAIN EVENT.

OTHER BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Many WWE talents and staff are leaving for Saudi Arabia today.

-Vince McMahon and The Undertaker returned back to the states after traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Tyson Fury fight. It is not known if they are traveling back for Crown Jewel.

-Fightful’s WWE contacts said that they were very happy with how the Creed Brothers looked on Raw.