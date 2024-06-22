– Prior to Paul Heyman referring to the new group as “The Wyatt’s” in his promo on the June 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Chicago, Ill., the group had not been named or referred to by that name internally or anywhere else. It’s likely a case of an off-the-cuff remark and not the actual name for the group. The group has been referred to by a number of names, including The Wyatt 6Sick, The Wyatt Sicks, The Wyatt 6, and others.

– There is no firm date in place for the scheduled tag-team title showdown between reigning champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

– Austin Theory woke up with swelling on his face and was unable to be on this week’s SmackDown at AllState Arena.

– Internally, WWE viewed this week’s SmackDown in Chicago as the biggest episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show since the WrestleMania XL episode earlier this year.

– On the internal run sheet for the 6/21 SmackDown in Chicago, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline were not listed, although they were backstage throughout the day and their involvement in the show was not kept secretive.

– Additional WWE NXT Superstars have been pitched to work matches for WWE Speed tapings on upcoming shows. Nathan Frazer worked a WWE Speed match against Akira Tozawa at the 6/21 blue brand show in Chicago.

– The CM Punk and Drew McIntyre camera shot with the raising of the garage door and being walked all the way through the back to the stage was one that WWE worked tirelessly on leading up to the show on Friday night.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who worked a dark match against The Street Profits at the 6/21 taping were not listed internally as The O.C., but instead by their actual ring names.

