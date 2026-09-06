Who helped put together the WWE, NXT and AAA shows over the past week?

Let’s find out!

Featured below are a complete list of producers and writers for matches and segments included on the recent AAA Ola de Calor 2026 and NXT Heatwave 2026 special events, as well as the August 31 episode of WWE Raw and the September 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

AAA OLA DE CALOR – AUGUST 30, 2026 Producers – Opening Eight Man Tag: Savio Vega and El Mesias

– Mystery Gauntlet: Johnny Moss and Mecha Wolf

– War Raiders vs Los Americanos: Pete Dunne and Lince Dorado

– El Carnicero vs Chris Carter: Undertaker and Savio Vega

– Mini Vikingo vs Jack Cartwheel vs Nathan Frazer: Lince Dorado

– El Fiscal vs La Parka vs Damian Priest vs El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr: Johnny Moss

– Perros Del Mall vs Rey Fenix, Penta and Dragon Lee: Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate NXT HEATWAVE – AUGUST 30, 2026 Producers – Wren Sinclair vs Zaria vs Kali Armstrong: Oney Lorcan

– Tavion Heights and Myles Borne vs Vanity Project: Steve Corino

– Jaida Parker vs Nattie: Johnny Moss

– Kendal Grey vs Kelani Jordan: Johnny Moss

– Myles Borne vs Jackson Drake: Fit Finlay

– Tony D’Angelo vs Cruz Montana vs Grayson Waller vs Zilla Fatu: AJ Styles WWE RAW: ‘BIGGER PROBLEMS’ – AUGUST 31, 2026 Writers: – OTM and Royce Keys beat down the Usos: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio andBrian Parise/Producer: Bobby Roode

– Ethan Page, Dragon Lee and Chad Gable segment: Adam Pearce

– Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Brian Parise

– Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment: Kirsten Koedding and John Trowbridge

– Paul Heyman backstage interview: Brian Parise

– Judgment Day backstage segment: Kirsten Koedding and John Trowbridge Producers: – Sol Ruca vs Raquel Rodriguez: Jason Jordan and Candice LeRae

– Ethan Page vs Dragon Lee: Adam Pearce

– Roman Reigns and LA Knight segment: Michael Hayes

– Je’Von Evans vs Dominik Mysterio: Shane Helms

– Je’Von Evans and Joe Hendry vs Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh: Shane Helms

– Penta vs Rey Fenix: Jamie Noble WWE SMACKDOWN: ‘JOHNNY…WRESTLING’ – SEPTEMBER 4, 2026 Writers: – CM Punk, Nick Aldis and Johnny Gargano backstage segment: Colin Clark

– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides

– Nikki Bella and Paige backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides

– Nick Aldis, Gunther and Danhausen backstage segment: Cristian Scovell

– Kevin Owens backstage interview: Colin Clark

– Corey Graves interviews Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes: Chad Barbash

– Lil Yachty, Baron Corbin and Trick Williams segment: Patrick McAlpine

– Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano backstage segment: Colin Clark Producers: – Gunther, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor segment: Shawn Daivari

– Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley vs Fatal Influence: Kenny Dykstra

– Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green and Irresistible Forces segment: TJ Wilson

– Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax: TJ Wilson

– BAKUSAI vs The Miz and Kit Wilson: Shawn Daivari

– Blake Monroe and Giulia attack: Molly Holly

– CM Punk vs Johnny Gargano: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

Check out our complete results archive of all past WWE, NXT, AAA, AEW, ROH and TNA Wrestling shows at WrestlingHeadlines.com by clicking here.

(H/T: Fightful Select)