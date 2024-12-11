This morning, it was announced that WWE NXT New Year’s Evil will take place at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. There is notable excitement about hosting NXT at this iconic venue, which has a rich history of concerts (including a renowned live recording by Ray Charles), award shows, and film premieres. Several NXT officials and talent have been traveling to Los Angeles to help coordinate the logistics for the event.

CM Punk attended last night’s NXT TV taping.

Yesterday, WWE filmed content for the A&E WWE LFG series, which included an appearance by Evander Holyfield’s son, a recent NXT signee, in front of the live audience (Spoiler Photos Here).

Additionally, WWE has been inviting various NXT and Next in Line talents to visit their headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, in recent weeks.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)