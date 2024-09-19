– Pro wrestling legend and longtime WWE producer/agent Terry Taylor was the one who produced the Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox match at this past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

– The name of the September 17 episode of WWE NXT featuring the return of “The Straight-Edge Superstar” CM Punk, who was announced as the special referee for the NXT Championship showdown between Ethan Page and Trick Williams scheduled for the 10/1 NXT on CW debut show in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, was “Straight Edge Down The Middle.” It was the name of the show that was listed on the internal run sheet heading into the episode on 9/17 in Orlando, Florida. For those interested, we have more backstage news from CM Punk’s NXT return on 9/17 up on the site today.

– There was a production error during the 9/17 NXT on USA show this week. The commercial break that took place during the Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo women’s tag-team match was supposed to be a split-screen, picture-in-picture break.

