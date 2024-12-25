The December 19th NXT taping was titled “New Year’s Eve.”

WWE recorded the final NXT Level Up episode on December 19th, featuring a gauntlet open challenge from Dante Chen as the last match taped.

Wes Lee participated in the December 19th taping without any apparent issues, effectively dispelling recent reports of an injury.

Shotzi had an injury scare during the December 19th taping after a risky ‘Lita-esque’ landing from a suicide dive. Despite the incident, there were no signs of injury backstage, and she completed her match without any problems.

Questions have arisen about Lola Vice being called up after spoilers of her segment circulated on social media. However, her segment was not intended as a write-off but rather to set up her next storyline.

Dion Lennox vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis, scheduled to air on the December 24th episode, was initially planned as a mixed tag team match featuring Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons.

