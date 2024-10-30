– Despite rumors to the contrary, Oba Femi did not “say his goodbyes” to the talent and crew backstage after WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024. The belief is that the former North American Champion will remain in WWE NXT for the time being. There has been talk of Femi having a run with the WWE NXT World Championship, but nothing is set in concrete yet.

– WWE NXT Deadline is tentatively planned, although we have not been able to confirm an exact date just yet. There has been speculation that the annual show will be held during the first or second week of December.

– In addition to names advertised by WWE for the WWE NXT taping at 2300 Arena for next week’s show, there are more cameos and surprises planned.

– Brinley Reece’s arm popping out of place was planned. She is said to be fine. She is a double-jointed athlete, like Alexa Bliss, and is apparently able to do these kind of things.

