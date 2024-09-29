– The internal name for the WWE NXT show this past Tuesday was “Goodbye USA.” The show was the final show on the USA Network before the move to The CW next Tuesday night.

– The long overrun for Tuesday’s show almost caused it to be pulled from the air on USA Network before it finished. The show ended up wrapping up seconds before the decision was made.

– As noted, the set for WWE NXT on USA Network inside the WWE Performance Center was taken down after Tuesday’s show. It will be revamped for the WWE NXT on CW debut next week.

– Potential tryout talent were among those in the crowd at the show on Tuesday night.

– CM Punk was not at the show this week, despite airing in backstage segments. Those were filmed during his appearance on the show the previous week.

– Mike Rome returned to work this week after the birth of his child.

