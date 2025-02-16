– Jordynne Grace has relocated to Orlando, FL. She appeared at the conclusion of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, and has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday, February 18.

– Bayley had a hectic travel week. In addition to appearing and competing in matches on WWE Raw, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown this week, the women’s wrestling veteran also played at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game this weekend. Because of that, she had to fly across the country to make it to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 on Saturday night.

– Featured below are a list of producers who worked matches on the February 15 PLE:

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer was produced by Oney Lorcan & Johnny Moss

* NXT Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. Josh Briggs & Toshiki Inamura was produced by Steve Corino

* Strap Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe was produced by Fit Finlay

* Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page was produced by Terry Taylor

* NXT Title: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller was produced by Terry Taylor

* NXT Women’s Title: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez was produced by Johnny Moss

