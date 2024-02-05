A big update on the future of three WWE stars.

-According to PW Insider, Andrade, who made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, is expected to be a babyface on the Raw brand going forward. It is unknown if he will be working the red-brand tonight.

-Former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on this past Friday’s SmackDown and signed an on-screen contract to work the blue-brand going forward. Insider confirms that she is officially done with NXT.

-Jade Cargill still doesn’t have a brand home. She was originally considered for Raw but nothing has been cemented with her run thus far. She made her debut in the Royal Rumble matchup and got a huge ovation from the crowd when she faced-off with Bianca Belair.