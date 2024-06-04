– Sources within WWE claim that the company was very happy with the performance of Bron Breakker on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. In particular, the company was happy with the interactions between Breakker and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

– WWE has been in ongoing conversations with Chad Gable, Natalya and Angel Garza regarding new contracts.

– One match in particular that received glowing reviews and high praise behind-the-scenes at the GIANT Center last night was the hard-hitting opening contest between Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

– There were some timing issues that WWE focused on tightening up for the 6/3 show after the 5/27 episode of Raw saw the big kiss with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio take place after the show went off the air, leading WWE to be forced to release it as a post-show digital exclusive.

(H/T: Fightful Select)