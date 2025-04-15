The red brand has wrapped up their final business heading into WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE Raw returned at 8/7c on Netflix, live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Monday, April 14, 2025, for what was the WrestleMania 41 “go-home show” for the red brand.

Featured below are a list of writers and producers for segments and matches on the 4/14 WWE Raw, as well as the producers who helped put together matches taped before the show for upcoming episodes of WWE Main Event and WWE Speed.

WWE Raw Producers

* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Jason Jordan & Molly Holly

* Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed was produced by Petey Williams & Abyss

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Shane Helms

* Penta vs. Finn Balor was produced by Bobby Roode

* Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins & CM Punk main event segment physicality was produced by Michael Hayes



WWE Raw Writers

* Gunther show-opening promo was written by Chad Barbash

* “Main Event” Jey Uso promo was written by Chad Barbash

* Karrion Kross/AJ Styles/Logan Paul promo was written by Brian Parise

* Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins & CM Punk show-closing promo was written by Alexandra Williams



WWE Main Event & WWE Speed Taping Producers

* WWE Main Event: Maxxine Dupri vs. Zoey Stark was produced by Adam Pearce

* WWE Main Event: Tyler Bate vs. Ludwig Kaiser was produced by Adam Pearce

* WWE Speed: Erik vs. El Grande Americano was produced by Pete Dunne

(H/T: Fightful Select)