Some new behind-the-scenes details have surfaced regarding this week’s WWE Raw, which emanated from MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts on September 15, 2025, and served as the “go-home” show for the red brand for WWE WrestlePalooza.

Working Title:

– Internally, Monday’s episode was listed under the working title “Partners.”

Format Rundown:

– CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins were given bullet-point outlines for their segments, while most other portions of the show were fully scripted.

John Cena’s Promo:

– John Cena’s promo on the broadcast was scripted word-for-word, with the exception of his off-script nod about playing offensive line during his college days at Springfield College.

Media Schedule:

– WWE has lined up The Usos, Bronson Reed, IYO SKY, and Bron Breakker for media appearances later this week to promote the upcoming WrestlePalooza event.

Featured below are the list of producers and writers for the 9/15 show:

Producers:

* Opening shots: Bobby Roode

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez: Petey Williams

* Penta vs. Kofi Kingston and Penta attack: Shane Helms

* Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, AJ Lee: Michael Hayes

* Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano: Abyss & KennyDykstra

* IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Jason Jordan

* LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs. The Vision: Bobby Roode & Michael Hayes

Writers:

* Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, LA Knight: Chad Barbash & John Trowbridge

* Stephanie Vaquer, Adam Pearce, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley segments: Bryan Yang & Kirsten Koedding

* Dominik Mysterio interview: ames Curtin & Mike Mirabile

* Lyra Valkyria: Ben Saccoccio

* Judgment Day: Brian Parise

(H/T: Fightful Select)