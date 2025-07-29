UFC fighter Jamahal Hill was backstage at Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs was also in attendance.

Jahmyr Gibbs & his girlfriend ringside for RAW tonight.

Prior to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW going live, #WeWantMelo was trending worldwide on Twitter.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW began with the entire roster gathered at the top of the stage as Triple H led a ten-bell salute honoring Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24th. Nick Hogan and Eric Bischoff stood front and center during the moment of silence. Jimmy Hart was also in attendance.

Following the tribute, a video package celebrating Hogan’s life and legendary career aired, set to the song “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

WWE remembers the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with a special video tribute.

Jey Uso was fired on up this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, dropping an f-bomb after a passionate promo on Paul Heyman. As he ended his promo, he said, “Hey, hey, naw, f**k that – we gonna’ run this sh*t back!” as his theme music hit to end the segment.