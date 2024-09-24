* Luke Kurtis, Roger Mendez and Danny Storm worked as the extras in the Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman brawl segments.

* WWE is taking online reaction and social media buzz into consideration when deciding the main event for WWE Bad Blood 2024. As noted, there is an argument for Hell In A Cell with CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre to close the show due to the anniversary of Hell In A Cell, and there is another argument for Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline due to their Atlanta ties, the excellent Georgia Tech segment and the fact that show is taking place in Atlanta, GA. No final decision has been made as to which match will close the show.

– Vo Williams and Titus O’Neil’s “I Am The Storm” is the song that was used in the Georgia Tech segment with Rhodes and Reigns.

– As noted, WWE was fond of the Chelsea Green segment promoting her upcoming Dumpster Match against Michin. The segment was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

