– As noted, there was a talent meeting held prior to Monday’s Raw on September 2 in Denver, CO., with the main topic being for talent to avoid cursing on camera. It was mentioned that while it won’t be uncensored, there will be less censorship when Raw moves to Netflix in January.

– Joe Hendry was night at Monday’s Raw, despite being in the same building 24 hours prior for the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event on Sunday, September 1.

– There was said to be a general feeling of genuine excitement surrounding the Raw debut of Joe Tessitore on Monday night. There are those who are aware that Tessitore settling in the position will come with its’ “growing pains and hiccups.” WWE was said to be satisfied with his first night on the job on 9/2.

– As noted, Kairi Sane indicated via social media that she was okay after suffering a laceration that caused her to bleed during the Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union tag-team title eliminator match on Raw. She required stitches for the cut after the show, but is fine.

– Cody Rhodes once again was at the top of the list of merchandise movers for sales at the recent WWE European tour. CM Punk was said to be in the number two spot. The highest grossing item at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 was the autographed Cody Rhodes weight belt.

– Multiple dates on the WWE European tour broke past merchandise sales records for their respective markets.

