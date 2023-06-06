There was lots of internal praise for Damian Priest and his work against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in last night’s RAW main event, according to PWInsider. This continues the recent trend of strong praise for Priest.

Monday’s RAW also saw Katana Chance and Kayden Carter debut with a non-title loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Word from backstage is that WWE officials were happy with Carter and Chance’s in-ring work last night.

