2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is backstage for tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania but there’s no word on if he will be appearing.

On a related note, there was some talk of Johnny Knoxville possibly appearing tonight, according to PWInsider. Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in the Anything Goes match at WrestleMania Sunday. At one point today there was a locker room set up backstage for Knoxville, but he was not listed on the run sheet that we posted earlier.

