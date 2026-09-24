More details have emerged regarding the awkward finish to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ Undisputed WWE Championship match on last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to sources within WWE, the ending was described as having been “absolutely blundered,” with Owens’ kick-out reportedly not part of the planned finish.

The original plan called for CM Punk to strike Owens with the championship belt, allowing Zayn to make the cover and score the victory. Instead, Owens kicked out while the referee counted three without the bell being rung, forcing the match to continue.

Zayn ultimately hit Owens with the Helluva Kick to bring the match to an official conclusion.

A number of people backstage were reportedly upset with how the situation unfolded, as the original idea was not executed as planned. There was also a feeling among some that the improvised finish diminished Punk’s involvement in the angle, which was considered an important part of the story WWE was attempting to tell.

Pinfall botch during Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens WWE Title match pic.twitter.com/lKhCbDE12O — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) September 19, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)