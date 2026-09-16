Penta reportedly made a strong impression on WWE officials with his performance against Roman Reigns on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Although Penta came up short against Reigns, Lucha Libre Online reports that WWE executives backstage were “extremely happy” with his performance. While officials were already well aware of Penta’s abilities in the ring, seeing him work opposite one of WWE’s biggest stars with the Mexico City crowd firmly behind him apparently added another dimension.

“All the executives who are backstage at RAW from CDMX are extremely happy with PENTA’s performance,” the report stated. “They were all clear that he’s an excellent wrestler, but something very different was seeing him dancing in the same ring with Roman Reigns with an entire arena on his side.”

The match reportedly strengthened the company’s long-term confidence in Penta, with the report claiming WWE now views him as a significant potential draw.

“WWE today has just realized they have a long-term money maker in Penta,” the report continued, adding that the match reinforced internal belief that “at some point, Penta will indeed be World Champion on WWE’s main roster.”

According to the report, Monday’s match also gave Penta an opportunity to perform in front of the WWE officials whose opinions could play a role in his future push.

“Today, it was made clear to the people he had to impress,” the report stated.

The Mexico City event was also said to have been a major success at the box office. The report described ticket sales as “excellent” and claimed the show possibly set a record for revenue generated by WWE at Arena CDMX.