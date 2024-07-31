How does WWE feel about Shane McMahon taking a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan?

As noted, Shane’O’Mac and Khan met privately at an airport in Arlington, Texas about “possibilities going forward.” Khan had stated in the past that he was open to doing something with McMahon (Shane not Vince), with him putting over his work not just as an executive, but as a wrestler as well.

WrestleVotes is now reporting what the backstage reaction is in WWE to this news. According to the report, this has not surprised many in WWE. Their full tweet reads, “Asked a longtime WWE employee friendly with Shane for thoughts on the Tony Khan picture. The response: ‘Shane’s as smart as they come; taking a preliminary meeting doesn’t surprise anyone here.’”

It is not known if McMahon would be coming in as a potential wrestling talent, or in some type of backstage capacity. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated either way.

Stay tuned.