A ton of behind-the-scenes news and notes stemming from the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. have surfaced.

Becky Lynch’s involvement in the WWE Royal Rumble was not part of the original plan, and she was not in town for the event.

As of the previous week, Charlotte Flair was already booked to win the Royal Rumble match and was scheduled to challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania.

Angelo Dawkins provided plenty of laughs as he spent the day navigating around on crutches.

AJ Styles and Nikki Bella were seen around town throughout the week, with fans snapping pictures of the two stars.

Jordynne Grace arrived in town by Thursday and was booked for the Royal Rumble shortly after her TNA contract expired.

AJ Lee’s return to WWE was not expected for this event, although she is reportedly aware she can come back at any time she chooses.

Nia Jax was initially planned to eliminate more participants during the match, according to Corey Brennan.

WWE’s partnership with COSM was described as a success.

Bron Breakker’s spear during the IShowSpeed segment earned a noticeable reaction backstage.

While they weren’t featured on the show, several talents were spotted in town, including New Day, Omos, Gigi Dolin, Carlito, Blair Davenport, and Trick Williams. New Day and Carlito also participated in WWE 2K media appearances.

WWE legends Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor, Steve Corino, and Matt Bloom were all present in town for the event.

Regarding Alexa Bliss’ merchandise, some fans wondered if her late addition to the Royal Rumble was the reason behind its availability. WWE had always planned for her to return sooner, as she remained under contract.

The women’s division underwent extensive rehearsals on Friday and Saturday, while the men’s division did not undergo similar preparation.

Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and IYO Sky received high praise from WWE staff for their impressive “Iron Woman” performances in the Rumble.

We learned that the entrance timing wasn’t strictly enforced, likely due to the ramp and more relaxed production logistics.

Michael Hayes was on hand backstage, contributing to the show’s production.

The women’s Royal Rumble match was produced by Petey Williams, TJ Wilson, and Kenny Dykstra.

Shane Helms took on the role of producer for the men’s Rumble.

