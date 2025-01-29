Recent speculation about a 40-person Royal Rumble has made the rounds, but we can confirm that this is not currently planned or under discussion within WWE.

Additionally, there have been inquiries about whether the “Greatest Royal Rumble” concept will return as WWE moves its event to Saudi Arabia next year, but no official word has been given on that front.

Regarding potential TNA talent appearances, sources indicate that their involvement in the Royal Rumble is within the scope of WWE’s partnership with TNA, though no specific names have been confirmed.

The idea of a two-night Royal Rumble event has been discussed, but as of now, there’s no indication of significant movement in that direction.

As for the Women’s Royal Rumble match, it will be produced by TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), Petey Williams, and Kenny Dykstra. However, these producers are not expected to compete in the match itself.

Several WWE Superstars are scheduled to be in town for the event, including Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Chelsea Green—all members of the SmackDown roster, making their presence unsurprising.

PWInsider previously reported that WWE hopes AJ Styles will be available for the Royal Rumble. We can confirm this to be accurate.

Additionally, Dominik Mysterio and Natalya are expected to be in town, though neither has been officially announced for the Royal Rumble match at this time.

Finally, WWE has scheduled community events on Friday, engaging with local students ahead of the big weekend.

