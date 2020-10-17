While several of the infamous “catering crew” Superstars that Paul Heyman went out of his way to get to RAW last year while he was working as red brand Executive Director have ended up on SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft, word is that fans should not count on them to get a lot of creative influence from Heyman this go round, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that it’s not just Heyman’s job description to help with creative any more, at least outside of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his storylines.

Word is that Heyman is willing to help when asked for creative input by wrestlers, but that isn’t necessarily something he’s asked to do by WWE.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.