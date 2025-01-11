Several backstage news and notes have surfaced from the January 10, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

* WWE VP of Line Producing, Brian Fadem, recently extended his gratitude to the WWE production team for their efforts during a significant week for the company.

* Across the country, travel disruptions continue due to ice storms and California wildfires.

* Some independent wrestlers and extras were featured in Toni Storm’s latest social media clips.

* Court records confirm that Odyssey Jones is no longer part of the WWE roster, having been released last year. WWE has not publicly addressed the matter.

* WWE has shifted away from listing individuals involved in promos on internal rundowns.

* Michael Kirshenbaum and Cristian Scovell were credited as the writers behind the Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes promo, with Scovell frequently handling Cody Rhodes’ segments.

* Devyn Prieto and Sondra Lacey were listed as the writers for Tiffany Stratton’s segment.

