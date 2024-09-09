– WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael Hayes had the night off for the final WWE SmackDown on FOX show on September 6. With Hayes not working the show, Jamie Noble handled the production duties for The Bloodline segment.

– MMA fighter Uly Diaz and women’s wrestler Killer Kelly were at the Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory event last week, which featured the “Wrestling Combine” with Mandy Rose and other former WWE Superstars and current TNA Wrestling performers.

– Jerry “The King” Lawler was scheduled to attend the event, but did not due to travel issues.

– The Infantry and Missa Kate were backstage visiting at the House Of Glory show last Thursday.

