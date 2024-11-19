– Matt Graifer of The Savannah Banannas was among those backstage at the most recent WWE SmackDown taping.

– OutSports.com has a featured article up on their website this week about Aaron Rourke being the first out pro wrestler signed to the new WWE ID program.

– Mickie James surfaced on social media this week with an interesting post. Late Monday evening, the women’s wrestling legend hopped on X and responded to a fan who wrote about wanting to see her have one more match. “I think we might could make that happen…” James wrote.

– Roxanne Perez also took to X with a noteworthy post. The WWE NXT Women’s Champion shared a video on Tuesday that informed fans that she is on vacation. “Champ’s on vacation but of course there’s fans everywhere,” she wrote as the caption to the video. “Anyway, happy #TuesdayNightRox to me and only me.”