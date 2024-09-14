– Roman Reigns was not listed on the internal rundown for WWE SmackDown on USA Network on 9/13. He was always planned for the show. They made the call in the last week or two to stop promoting him for the event, to make it another one of the “surprises” for the big debut show.

– The Piper Niven vs. Michin bout was originally scheduled for more time. Apparently several minutes had to be cut from the match due to time constraints with other things going long.

– SmackDown will have the benefit of overruns here and there going forward on the USA Network.

– There are no plans for the legends that appeared on the show to be used going forward.

– GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Damian Priest were all at the show to work dark matches. That is why they were shown on TV.

– Rey Mysterio will be at tonight’s UFC 306 pay-per-view at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is expected to be acknowledged on the broadcast.

(H/T: Fightful Select)