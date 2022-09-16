Elias is apparently returning to the WWE storylines soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Ezekiel was removed from the internal WWE roster last week, and replaced with his original persona, the “older brother” Elias.

Ezekiel was last seen on the August 8 RAW. After their match ended in a No Contest, Ezekiel was taken out by Kevin Owens with an apron powerbomb, then stretchered out of the arena by medics.

For what it’s worth, the official WWE website roster still has Ezekiel listed as a RAW Superstar, while Elias is on the Alumni roster. It’s expected that this will change soon, but there’s no word yet on when Elias will make his WWE TV return.

After losing a feud to Jaxson Ryker in July 2021, WWE began airing vignettes for the end of Elias’ musician persona in August of last year. He was rumored to be re-packaged, but WWE waited until the post-WrestleMania 38 RAW on April 4 of this year to bring him back, and now he was known as Ezekiel, the younger brother to the winner of the 2018 Breakout Superstar of the Year Slammy Award.

Ezekiel worked with The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable and Otis early on, but mainly feuded with Kevin Owens, who refused to believe that this was the real younger brother of Elias. Owens defeated Ezekiel at WWE Hell In a Cell in June, but Zeke got a count out win back on the June 13 RAW.

WWE reunited Elias and Ezekiel using spit-screen technology on the June 20 RAW, and Elias later performed a concert in the ring, but was interrupted by Owens, who challenged either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod to a match. Owens vs. Elrod in a Money In the Bank qualifier was postponed from the June 27 RAW and by the July 18 show, the talk of Elrod was no more.

Ezekiel lost to Seth Rollins on the July 3 and July 18 RAW shows, and then came up short against Omos on the August 4 edition of WWE Main Event. He was then destroyed by Owens on the August 8 RAW, and that was his last appearance. WWE noted after the stretcher job that Zeke was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. WWE later had Elias appear as their dad, Ernie Jr., on the August 15 episode. A brief pre-recorded segment had Ernie Jr. promising to give Owens a piece of his mind. The segment included a photo of Elias dressed as the various family members of Zeke, as seen below.

Elias did take out Owens after his concert on that June 20 RAW episode. However, the last match for Elias was the loss to Ryker in the Symphony of Destruction match on the July 19, 2021 RAW.

The 34 year old Elias has been with WWE since signing his WWE NXT developmental deal in early 2014. He is a one-time former WWE 24/7 Champion. Elias also released his 4-track “Walk With Elias” EP on July 22, 2018, and the 4-track “Universal Truth” EP on October 26, 2020, both through the WWE Music Group.

It was reported earlier today that WWE Chief Content Officer has some debuts/returns planned for the near future, said to be surprises that no one is talking about. It will be interesting to see if Elias is brought back in the next few weeks or so.

