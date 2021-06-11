WWE NXT Superstars Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise recently inked new contracts with the company, according to Fightful Select.

The increased appearances on NXT TV led to speculation on their status, and it was confirmed that the duo were offered new WWE contracts a few months back.

WWE officials reportedly wanted to get Ever-Rise’s contracts to “match up” in length, but there’s no word on if that actually happened. WWE sources also said Ever-Rise did agree on the new contracts, but a timetable of when they were agreed upon, nor the length were revealed. It was said that the deals were actually inked a few months back.

After endorsements from Kevin Owens and others, the Canadian tag team formerly known as 3.0 started picking up a following on social media. They have worked the occasional WWE 205 Live and NXT TV matches, but their weekend Ever-Rise Live social media show is also a hit with fans.

Ever-Rise signed with WWE in 2019 after appearing as enhancement talents in 2016 and 2018, and working a tryout in 2016. They have been wrestling since 2003, and have made appearances for numerous promotions, including CZW, Chikara and ROH.

Ever-Rise last wrestled on 205 Live during the April 30 show, when they defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Their last NXT match came on the April 20 show, a loss to Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

