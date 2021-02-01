Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was meant to be the official main roster arrivals for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Priest and Ripley had been scheduled for main roster call-ups from WWE NXT for several weeks now, and PWInsider reports that the pay-per-view was booked to be their official main roster debuts.

There’s no word on which brands Priest and Ripley will be going to, but last word on Priest had him booked for a spot on the RAW roster.

Priest entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #14 and was the #16 elimination, by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Priest lasted 15:34 and eliminated Elias, The Miz, John Morrison, and Kane.

Ripley was the #14 entrant in the 30-Woman Rumble Match and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Bianca Belair. She lasted 39:06 and eliminated Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair, with Belair’s help.

Ripley’s last NXT TV match came on January 6 at the New Year’s Evil special, when she lost to Raquel Gonzalez in the Last Woman Standing match. Priest’s last NXT TV match also came at New Year’s Evil, when he was defeated by Karrion Kross.

On a related note, Victoria is not scheduled to be at RAW and it looks like her return in Sunday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match was a one-off for now. You can click here for her post-show comments on returning to the ring for WWE. We noted before how Carlito is scheduled to be at RAW tonight for a producer’s tryout with the company. You can click here for his post-Rumble comments.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.