WWE is still planning on Ronda Rousey being a part of the roster moving forward.

Last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX saw Charlotte Flair make her surprise return to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title from Rousey. There had been some speculation on Rousey possibly taking some time off, as she has done in the past following a big loss, but a new report from PWInsider notes that the loss to Flair was not a temporary exit for Rousey.

The current plan is for Rousey to work the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if she will work the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, or if she will wrestle a rematch against Flair, but she is still very much in the mix as WWE moves forward into WrestleMania 39 Season. Rousey is rumored to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, but there’s been no update on that match possibly happening.

On a related note, current plans have Flair working as a babyface. This could change, especially with Charlotte being a Flair, but right now she is the top babyface on the blue brand women’s division.

WWE is teasing that we may find out what’s next for Flair during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

